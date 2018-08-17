Medical emergency may be to blame for Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – A 27-year-old female driver died Friday morning after her car crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a minivan in Palmdale, authorities said.

The fatal collision occurred around 7:10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, on 11th Street East south of Palmdale Boulevard, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The preliminary facts of this investigation indicate a white 2000 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on 11th Street East. The driver of the VW drifted into oncoming northbound traffic and collided with a 2000 Ford Windstar that was driving northbound,” the news release states.

The 54-year-old female driver of the Ford Windstar did not suffer any injuries, officials said. The VW’s driver was treated by Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics and then transferred to Palmdale Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 8:03 a.m., according to the sheriff’s news release. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“Information given to investigators that the driver of the VW possibly suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision is currently being investigated by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Traffic Office and the LA County Coroner’s Office, Medical Examiner,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

The investigation is ongoing.

