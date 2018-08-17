Burned body found in Lancaster cistern identified

LANCASTER – The coroner’s office has identified a man whose burned body was found last month in a cistern at an abandoned home in the Lancaster area, but it is still unclear how he died.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were sent about 9:20 a.m. on July 2 to the area of 220th Street East and East Avenue F. A detective told a news photographer at the scene that the body was burned and found inside a water cistern at an abandoned house.

He was identified as 26-year-old Adam Buckley, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Information was not immediately available on the man’s cause of death or place of residence.

“The body was found (July 1) at about 4:30 p.m. by location film scouts,” Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Detective Ray Lugo told the photographer. “They left the area at about 10:30 p.m., but did not make the call (until) some time (the following) morning at about 8:30 a.m.”

Lancaster deputies confirmed the find and notified the homicide unit, Lugo said.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

