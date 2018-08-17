1st year of Measure H results in thousands of homeless placed in housing

LOS ANGELES – A total of 7,448 homeless families and individuals are now in permanent housing due to the first full year of funding from Measure H, Los Angeles County officials reported Friday.

In addition, 13,524 people entered crisis, bridge and interim housing funded in whole or in part by Measure H in the first full year of implementation, including 2,179 individuals who were provided with interim housing after they were discharged from institutions such as jails or hospitals.

Measure H, a half-cent sales tax that was approved by county voters and went into effect in July 2017 is expected to generate $355 million annually for 10 years in funding dedicated to fighting homelessness.

“When voters approved Measure H, they trusted us to deliver tangible results,” Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Sheila Kuehl said. “These first-year numbers are very encouraging. While we still have a lot of work ahead, providing permanent housing for 7,448 people experiencing homelessness and temporary housing for 13,524 more is a great start, and we will continue to build on it.”

Officials also said that more than 300 Measure H-funded homeless outreach workers, including those assigned to 36 multidisciplinary outreach teams, are now working across the county.

“The epidemic of homelessness is still a crisis, but we are making noticeable progress,” Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said. “Mobile showers, criminal expungement, and most importantly, building affordable housing is essential for restoring dignity, self-confidence and placing our most vulnerable residents into sustainable housing. Thank you to L.A. County voters for supporting Measure H to fund these critical services for those suffering from homelessness, and to help prevent homelessness before it begins.”

