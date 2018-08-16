CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Friday, deploy ‘Impaired Driver Task Force’ Saturday

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area office will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint this Friday, Aug. 17, at an undisclosed location, the agency announced.

“All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on our local roadways by intoxicated or unlicensed drivers,” stated Captain Eric A. Broneer, CHP Antelope Valley Area Commander. The goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers.

The checkpoint will be staffed by uniformed officers from the CHP who are trained in detecting alcohol and drug impaired drivers, and members of the Antelope Valley CHP Senior Volunteer Program. Officers will be equipped with handheld, blood alcohol testing devices, which provide an accurate indication of alcoholic beverage consumption.

Captain Broneer emphasized, “traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be screened as they pass through the checkpoint. Drivers who have been drinking, or who exhibit signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be detained for further evaluation and field testing. Drivers who are determined to be under the influence will be physically arrested and their vehicles towed away. Any suspended or unlicensed driver passing through the checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles may be impounded.”

Impaired Driver Task Force

On Saturday, Aug. 18, the CHP will deploy its Impaired Driver Task Force to look for drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The task force will be deployed on the night of Saturday, August 18, 2018, in an attempt to keep the motoring public safe in the Antelope Valley Area during the 80th annual Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival,” according to Office Gil Hernandez, Public information Officer for the CHP Antelope Valley Area office.

