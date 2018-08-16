AV Fair and Alfafa Festival kicks off Friday!

LANCASTER – The 80th annual Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival kicks off this Friday in Lancaster, featuring cost-effective, wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

Themed “Holy Cow, We’re 80 Now,” the 10-day event opens at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster. Admission and parking are free from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday only, then the fee is $11 for adult general admission tickets and $8 for youth and senior admission tickets. Active Military and their dependents get in free with their military service photo ID. Parking for the Fair is $10 (cash only) per car, and there is free shuttle from the parking lots to the main gate.

General admission tickets include free grandstand seating to the Palmdale Auto Mall Concert Series, Figure 8 race, and Rural Olympics & Fireworks show. Other featured attractions include Suzy Haner the Hypnotist, a Petting Zoo, Pig Races, Dancing at Various Stages, Goat Mountain, and an 80’s Flashback Party.

A wide range of exhibits are also free, including artwork, floriculture, gems and minerals, small and large livestock, home arts and agriculture. Hands-on demonstrations from quilters, artists, florists and more will be available in the exhibit halls every day. Visit www.AVFair.com for the complete list of entertainment and exhibits.

“The Antelope Valley Fair has a long tradition of providing fun and opportunities for every generation,” stated Dan Jacobs, CEO of the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.

New to this year’s Fair

A new attraction this year is The Backyard, a gathering space to enjoy independent craft beer, taste local wine and play a game of bocce ball, corn hole, jenga and more. Also new this year is the Antelope Valley Fair app, featuring all things Fair — voting for your favorite food vendor, surveys, push notifications, maps, and more. The app is available at Google Play and the IOS Apple.

Discounts/Season Passes/ Special Admission Days

Pre-Fair general admission tickets are just $7, until until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16. Season passes, offering unlimited admission for all 10 days of the Fair, are available for $15 if purchased by Aug. 16, and $18 if purchased after Aug. 16. Carnival wristbands, which allow unlimited rides for one day, can be purchased for $25 until Aug. 16 and $35 after Aug. 16.

Pre-Fair admission tickets, season passes, carnival wristbands, concert and arena tickets can be purchased at www.AVFair.com. Tickets and coupon books are also available at participating Antelope Valley Vallartas, Vons, Albertsons supermarkets, the A.V. Fair kiosk in the Antelope Valley Mall, and the Antelope Valley Fair Administration office.

Special admission days are:

Monday, Aug. 20 – Kids, Senior and Special Needs Citizens Day. Seniors 62 and older and Special Needs Citizens (with one caregiver) get free admission and parking from 2 to 4 p.m. and a complimentary lunch served between 2 and 3 p.m. Youth 11 and under get free admission after 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 21 – Fair goers who bring five cans of food for Grace Recourse Center will receive one free admission ticket and one ride pass.

Wednesday, Aug. 22 – Fair goers who donate one new or three gently-used elementary level books to the Rotary Club of Lancaster will receive one free admission ticket and one ride pass.

Thursday, Aug. 23 – Military Appreciation Day, sponsored by Budweiser. All military personnel and dependents are admitted free into the Fair, with a red carpet entrance.

The Antelope Valley Fair is presented by IBEW Local 11 and NECA Los Angeles. Starting Friday, Aug. 17, the Fair will open daily at 4 p.m. and close at 12 midnight, with the exception of the last day, Sunday, Aug. 26, when the Fair will close at 11 p.m.

For all Fair-related information, call 661-948-6060 or visit www.AVFair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center.]

–