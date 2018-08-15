The Antelope Valley Times

Body found in supermarket entry column identified

by 29 Comments

LANCASTER – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a man whose decomposing body was found stuck inside a brick pillar at a Lancaster supermarket.

The body of Raymundo Rivera, 35, was found about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11,  inside a pillar at Winco Foods, 740 West Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles county coroner’s office and sheriff’s department. His place of residence was not immediately available.

Investigators have said he may have been a man on the run from sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies had chased a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle on Aug. 6, when a witness says he ran into the supermarket, sprinted up stairs into the offices, and then hid in a crawl space.

Investigators thought he simply got away, but six days later, a store manager complained about a strong smell.

A plumber was called and a couple of bricks were broken to look inside the pillar.

“When they did that they looked down and they could see a shoe and a leg down there at the bottom of the column inside the column,” sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said.

The body was in “advanced stages of decomposition,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Corina said it appeared Rivera fell or climbed into the inside of the column and could not get out.

Corina called it “a horrible way to die.”

An autopsy is still pending, according to the coroner’s office.

Previous related story: Body found in pillar may have eluded deputies, got stuck in crawl space

29 comments for "Body found in supermarket entry column identified"

  1. I can’t believe how many of u are expressing all this Negative comments no one deserved to die this way I’m sure all of u at one point broke the law you guys are not perfect at all how would you guys like if this was your family and people were saying this comments about them you guys have no respect and you guys are still alive you never know how we are going to die and what are people going to say about us and for the person saying built the wall this man was just as American as you your an ignorant racist POS u want the wall then go pay for it your damm self and get working on it don’t just sit there and scratch your nuts waiting for trump to do it go help him

  4. A person died, stop with the racist comments. Regardless of what he did, it doesn’t mean he deserved to die. You can always get your car back but a life you cannot.

  5. 35 is a little late in life to be driving around in a stolen car. Probably a career criminal and worthless to society. He died a horrible death pinned in sweltering concrete box but he chose to flee police so it was his own doing.

  6. KARMA ! That I’m sure was a horrible way to die but……..obviously his life wasn’t especially good if he was out stealing things from other people. At least he saved us taxpayers some money! I bet momma’s proud…..he was such a good man, he never hurt nobody, etc…

  8. HATE is all I hear. That’s why this world is so divided.Sounds like he had made one too many bad choices. If the guy wouldn’t of stole the car he would not be running from the police. He died a horrible way (hes still a human). I feel bad for the person whose car got stolen. Who knows if they couldn’t get to work, or to the doctors, or used all their hard work money for their car. OVERALL its a very bad and sad situation.

    • Agreed. But there is much we don’t know, did he steal the car? Is he on drugs? Inmate info on the La County Jail site shows only misdemeanors but one of his charges shows a DoC hold so its likely he has been in prison, and he was sentenced to probation a few times so he was most likely on it. But what a horrible way to die, pinned, and nobody can hear you. He might have lasted a 3 or 4 hours or 3 or 4 days of hell, hard to tell. I am betting he crawled in there to hide, but did not realize he would be trapped.

  9. Let’s see he fell in the hole Mon night
    I walked past there Wed morning and smelled something way a foul, so by Sat afternoon he was as ripe as a rotten potato

  10. If the person kept there hands off other people’s property, it never would have happened, that simple, and a large message to thieves, someone got there car stolen and totalled, where is the sympathy for the first victim of this man?

    • I would. I even carve my name into it. If they paid me I would be happy to go down there and BUILD THE FREAKIN WALL!!!!

      • What you waiting for then go since ur so worried about it and for your info this man was just as American as you
        Just because he’s Hispanic does not mean he’s an illegal or anything like that I hope when you die you don’t have people saying comments like this about you even worse they might say he deserved it he was a racist POS

    • I do not feel sorry for criminals evading the police…thug huggers like you never get it…always making excuses for criminals.

    • No, I don’t have to worry about my loved one’s because they’re law abiding citizens…they know better. I don’t feel any sympathy for this man. This is a perfect example of how nothing good comes out of breaking the law. Like the saying goes…play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

      • Being law abiding doesn’t make them mortal does it? But when you loose one them and No one cares about them but you that MIGHT knock some sense in you.

  14. U all need to grow the [removed] up what if he was one of your family members you worthless piece of s*** but it’s all good cuz you all talk your s*** about dead people your [removed] is our next cuz karma’s a b**** she don’t like ugliness and neither does God

