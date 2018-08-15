LANCASTER – The coroner’s office Tuesday released the name of a man whose decomposing body was found stuck inside a brick pillar at a Lancaster supermarket.
The body of Raymundo Rivera, 35, was found about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, inside a pillar at Winco Foods, 740 West Avenue K, according to the Los Angeles county coroner’s office and sheriff’s department. His place of residence was not immediately available.
Investigators have said he may have been a man on the run from sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies had chased a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle on Aug. 6, when a witness says he ran into the supermarket, sprinted up stairs into the offices, and then hid in a crawl space.
Investigators thought he simply got away, but six days later, a store manager complained about a strong smell.
A plumber was called and a couple of bricks were broken to look inside the pillar.
“When they did that they looked down and they could see a shoe and a leg down there at the bottom of the column inside the column,” sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said.
The body was in “advanced stages of decomposition,” according to the sheriff’s department.
Corina said it appeared Rivera fell or climbed into the inside of the column and could not get out.
Corina called it “a horrible way to die.”
An autopsy is still pending, according to the coroner’s office.
29 comments for "Body found in supermarket entry column identified"
Mary says
I can’t believe how many of u are expressing all this Negative comments no one deserved to die this way I’m sure all of u at one point broke the law you guys are not perfect at all how would you guys like if this was your family and people were saying this comments about them you guys have no respect and you guys are still alive you never know how we are going to die and what are people going to say about us and for the person saying built the wall this man was just as American as you your an ignorant racist POS u want the wall then go pay for it your damm self and get working on it don’t just sit there and scratch your nuts waiting for trump to do it go help him
Kiki says
Well said
Danny says
This guy deserved it.
Tim Scott says
He’s a pillar of the community. A real stand-up guy.
Tim Scott says
I don’t understand why you can’t use your own screen name to say this.
Brit says
A person died, stop with the racist comments. Regardless of what he did, it doesn’t mean he deserved to die. You can always get your car back but a life you cannot.
sangell says
35 is a little late in life to be driving around in a stolen car. Probably a career criminal and worthless to society. He died a horrible death pinned in sweltering concrete box but he chose to flee police so it was his own doing.
justsayn says
KARMA ! That I’m sure was a horrible way to die but……..obviously his life wasn’t especially good if he was out stealing things from other people. At least he saved us taxpayers some money! I bet momma’s proud…..he was such a good man, he never hurt nobody, etc…
Ron says
BUILD THE WALL !!! BUILD THE WALL !!! BUILD THE WALL!!,!, BUILD THE WALL!!!
DeezNuts says
That’s ignorant lol , if your worried about the wall, build it yourself, run into it and shut the [removed].
Izzy says
Lmao
Alexis says
He wants the wall built, and he even wants to sign his name on the wall. Only if someone pays him though.
Laughing says
Taggers do not get paid, unless they work on film sets, then they are either actors or set decorators/painters.
ICARE says
HATE is all I hear. That’s why this world is so divided.Sounds like he had made one too many bad choices. If the guy wouldn’t of stole the car he would not be running from the police. He died a horrible way (hes still a human). I feel bad for the person whose car got stolen. Who knows if they couldn’t get to work, or to the doctors, or used all their hard work money for their car. OVERALL its a very bad and sad situation.
Imtay Otscay says
Agreed. But there is much we don’t know, did he steal the car? Is he on drugs? Inmate info on the La County Jail site shows only misdemeanors but one of his charges shows a DoC hold so its likely he has been in prison, and he was sentenced to probation a few times so he was most likely on it. But what a horrible way to die, pinned, and nobody can hear you. He might have lasted a 3 or 4 hours or 3 or 4 days of hell, hard to tell. I am betting he crawled in there to hide, but did not realize he would be trapped.
Rego says
Let’s see he fell in the hole Mon night
I walked past there Wed morning and smelled something way a foul, so by Sat afternoon he was as ripe as a rotten potato
Chris Stoneham says
If the person kept there hands off other people’s property, it never would have happened, that simple, and a large message to thieves, someone got there car stolen and totalled, where is the sympathy for the first victim of this man?
G.A. says
Some of these comments are just…smh..if you have nothing nice to say then don’t say anything at all.
Kiki says
If your so worried about it than go build the wall.
Ron says
I would. I even carve my name into it. If they paid me I would be happy to go down there and BUILD THE FREAKIN WALL!!!!
Alexis says
If they paid you! I can see where your loyalties lie. As long as they pay you that filthy lucre, you’re in.
Wall is a dumb idea says
How good is a well with all the underground tunnels?
Mary says
What you waiting for then go since ur so worried about it and for your info this man was just as American as you
Just because he’s Hispanic does not mean he’s an illegal or anything like that I hope when you die you don’t have people saying comments like this about you even worse they might say he deserved it he was a racist POS
Kiki says
Hope you think the same when it’s o e of your loved one.
David G says
I do not feel sorry for criminals evading the police…thug huggers like you never get it…always making excuses for criminals.
Oh Well! says
No, I don’t have to worry about my loved one’s because they’re law abiding citizens…they know better. I don’t feel any sympathy for this man. This is a perfect example of how nothing good comes out of breaking the law. Like the saying goes…play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
Lilian says
Being law abiding doesn’t make them mortal does it? But when you loose one them and No one cares about them but you that MIGHT knock some sense in you.
Kayak says
U all need to grow the [removed] up what if he was one of your family members you worthless piece of s*** but it’s all good cuz you all talk your s*** about dead people your [removed] is our next cuz karma’s a b**** she don’t like ugliness and neither does God
ItsMe says
Karma sure was a b**** to him huh