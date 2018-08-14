L.A. County expanding mobile shower program

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed off Tuesday on a plan to offer more mobile showers for people living on the streets or in their cars.

Pilot programs are currently running in Whittier and Pasadena. New locations for the showers have yet to be identified, but may include sites near Metro stations. The expansion will make use of county-owned trailers with mobile showers that were bought for emergency use. The trailers will be lent at no cost to trained homeless service providers, and the county will fund operating costs.

“Providing access to a shower to someone who doesn’t have access to one often can help on a job interview. For children, a shower is often the difference between going to school or not,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said.

County workers also use the offer of a shower to reach out to homeless individuals in need of other services, including hot meals, health screenings and help with expunging criminal records.

“Being able to address their hygiene needs and restore their sense of dignity often leads to transformation and a break in the cycle of homelessness,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will also explore whether showers that go unused in county parks can be made available to homeless individuals. That could include showers at county pools during months when the pools are closed to the public.

–