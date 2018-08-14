Female bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Lancaster, witnesses sought

LANCASTER – A woman died Monday night after she was hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Lancaster, authorities said.

The collision occured around 7:27 p.m. Monday, Aug. 13, on Sierra Highway, south of Oldfield Street, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene indicates the female adult victim was riding her bicycle northbound on Sierra Highway. The vehicle, being driven by a female adult, was also traveling northbound on Sierra Highway,” the news release states.

“The female adult bicyclist suddenly attempted to cross Sierra Highway, going west from the east side of Sierra Highway. The vehicle was unable to stop for the bicyclist when the bicyclist crossed into the path of the vehicle,” the news release states.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries. Her identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but she was Hispanic and in her 50s, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“At this time, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is not a factor in the collision. At this time, the vehicle’s speed is not a factor in the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Lancaster Station Traffic Investigators are seeking witnesses to this collision. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

