Woman dies after being hit by car in Palmdale [updated]

PALMDALE – An elderly woman died Saturday night after she was hit by a car while pushing a shopping cart across the street in Palmdale, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, on 45th Street East near Avenue R in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“A female pedestrian [in her] 60’s was crossing Avenue R from the north side to the south side while pushing a shopping cart. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Honda Civic driven by a female, 24 years old, who was traveling eastbound on Avenue R at 45th Street East,” the news release states.

“The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics. The pedestrian did not have any identification and her identity is pending per the Coroner’s office,” the news release states.

The pedestrian had not been identified as of Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.

UPDATE: The deceased has been identified as Adela Gonzalez. She was actually 80 years old, according to Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the LA County Coroner’s Office.

–