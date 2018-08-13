Palmdale City Library’s midweek movie is “Adventures in Babysitting”

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a showing this Wednesday of the featured film Adventures in Babysitting.

The movie starts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard. Admission and popcorn are free.

In Adventures in Babysitting, rated PG-13, Chris Parker agrees to babysit after her dream date stands her up. Expecting a dull evening, Chris settles down with three kids for a night of TV and boredom. But when her frantic friend Brenda calls and pleads to be rescued from the bus station in downtown Chicago, the evening soon explodes into an endless whirl of hair-raising adventures. Babysitter and kids leave their safe suburban surroundings and head for the heart of the big city, never imagining how terrifyingly funny their expedition will become.

The Library hosts a free showing of featured films every Wednesday evening. Remaining movies scheduled to be shown in August include The Greatest Showman (PG) on Aug. 22, and Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken (G) on Aug. 29.

This program is made possible through the support of the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–