Body found in pillar may have eluded deputies, got stuck inside a crawl space

LANCASTER – A dead man found stuck inside a brick pillar at a Lancaster supermarket may have been a man on the run from sheriff’s deputies, who disappeared Aug. 6, according to media reports.
The body was found about 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, inside a pillar at Winco Foods, at 740 West Avenue K, sheriff’s Lt. John Corina confirmed to reporters.
Deputies were reportedly chasing the man on Monday, Aug. 6, when a witness says he ran into the supermarket, sprinted up stairs into the offices, and then hid in a crawl space.
Henry Oliver, a witness, told CBS2/KCAL9 that he saw the man run into the store.
“He got out of the car, ran in, ran up the steps where the managers (are),” Oliver told the TV stations. “And somehow he got on the roof. Last I heard he got away.”
Six days later, a store manager complained about a strong smell Saturday morning. A plumber was called and a couple of bricks were broken to look inside the pillar.
“When they did that,” Corina said, “they looked down and they could see a shoe and a leg down there at the bottom of the column inside the column.”
The man’s name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the coroner’s office.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 323-890-5500.
It's a secret says
Does anyone know who this guy may possibly be? I’m very sad for him, regardless of what he did, nobody deserves to die like that
sangell says
Haven’t they identified the man yet and I would be interested in knowing the cause of death. Could be dehydration, heat stroke or a heart attack brought on by panic once he realized he was stuck and couldn’t move.
Darwin says
He is a pillar of the community.
Dr says
I cannot believe that I walked by a corpse with my wife and toddler. WinCo and the police need to be held accountable for this. In any other small town in America this would be scandalous but, everyone is reacting like it is not a big deal. Californians- permanently blind. This place is a real dump and SoCal only has money because of the defense industries, oil, and B-movies.
Iamme says
I also walked by this with my children, twice to be exact.
To blame Winco is ridiculous. The store is in no way responsible for this man making poor choices. I agree the sheriff’s shouldn’t have given up looking for him so soon.
This will not stop my family or me from shopping at Winco.
AV Illegal says
Californians always want to sue someone. You are a good example of that Dr. Bad guy runs up on a roof and chooses a spot to hide that does not work out for him. Soooo…lets sue the building owner, the cops, the brick maker that made the pillars and so on. Crazy thing is, they would probably win on all those suits.
P.S. How do you know you walked past a corpse? Maybe he was still alive then. You should have known it and helped. Maybe they should sue you for not doing anything.
Liza says
Winco has nothing to do with this .You can feel free to stop going there if you want .stop blaming the store . You were not the only one .
Annoyed says
Shut up trump supporter
FDR says
Lancaster is a big let down.
DR says
Lancaster and WinCo are both poorly run and this article (and the various others carried nationwide) highlights why. That a dangerous criminal entered the store and they did not close. They state to be employee-run but, that is old school ruthlessness. Someone told put all of those minimum wage workers to stay and get back in there and work. Then, local PD employs infrared and $2K an hour helo’s but, no $220 a month K9 unit on site to find the dangerous criminal. Furthermore, the store and the county has failed to properly clean up the site. It still smells like the corpse is there or like there’s a foot and eyeball caught in the rafters. All this pretty much happening right by a Target, Applebee’s, a Panera Bread shop and the mayor’s office (a well-to-do mayor at that). In ANY OTHER TOWN in AMERICA this would be scandalous. Any other town especially, a small town. And I know, I’ve been stationed everywhere.
Its such a freak show out-West. Everything is backwards and idiot-supervised. CA only has money because of the weapons industry, oil and B-movies. Other than that SoCal is a real dump with the worst Americans. You guys sure found a way to screw up paradise. I’m like the other 8 out of 10 people here in the entire state who’s just here for the money.
Grams says
You sound like a hateful trump supporter, if you don’t like Ca move!
Annoying says
Seriously!!! So much crap to say about this place but yet still living here!! Unhappy trumper
None of you're business says
All you other people with you’re rude comments keep them to you’re self.because the man does have a family .and daughter.the man wasn’t a bad person he was scared.of never seeing his family.again.and when you can’t see well and it’s dark.thats what happens . And nobody was doing there job right.it should have. Never taken them that long to find him.and now there’s a little girl with no daddy. Her every thing gone….
John doe says
Are you an idiot? Now its the cops fault because they didn’t find him down a pillar lmfao. It’s not his fault at all for running from the police. Its called Self responsibility he chose to run so quit trying to play the blame game.
Darwin says
Yea, he was a real stand-up guy.
Tim Scott says
Darwin Award winner right here.
Or, you could say he was a pillar of the community.
Tim Scott says
Wow, someone pretending to be me that actually said something clever. Props to you!
Mit Ttocs says
I doubt it was original – same comment was posted on Usa Today site – it was national news because it was such an odd story.
Tim Scott says
Still a step up. Usually the people who pretend to be me seem to be trying to say the stupidest thing possible. They also generally can’t spell and don’t understand basic grammar either, so this one is clearly a cut above.
Grammar cop says
The superlative form of stupid is most stupid, as in “I made the most stupid mistake,” not stupidest. Stupidest can be heard and seen everywhere, but it is wrong.
Grams says
Criminals are not known for being intelligent , hard to feel bad for someone who commits a crime puts the public in danger by going on a pursuit , sorry not sorry!
Irena says
I see people blaming the police and the store but not the person who committed a crime.
FZ says
The person that committed the crime payed the ultimate price, in a painful way.
VXSGuy says
Wow! They quit looking for him after he ran into the grocery store but no evidence he ever left. No K-9 unit available? Then WINCO stayed open. Winco should have closed to decontaminate the pillar for at least 24 hours.
FZ says
Maybe it was shift change for those deputies.
Karie says
Maybe he was employed there that why he had roof access
John C says
Note to self: When trying to escape the police, find a roof. Apparently they’ll just stop looking. Im pretty sure I’ve done this in GTAV before.
Fed up in Lancaster says
Wondering where was our Eye in The Sky!
Turd Ferguson says
Dauntless says
Why does a building have an opening to a 20 foot long, hollow pillar, in the first place? Why is there no way out? What’s the purpose of being hollow?
What a horrible way to lose your life!!
Sandra Duns says
How sad! What a terrible way for him to die.
Condolences to his family.