Quick response, teamwork credited with saving California City man

CALIFORNIA CITY – A California City man is alive thanks to swift action by the city’s first responders, officials announced. The incident unfolded at 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, according to a news release from the California City Police Department. Read a portion of the news release below:

The California City communications center received a 911 call requesting assistance to the 7600 block of Walpole Avenue for a man with a severe laceration and excessive bleeding from a broken window. The caller said the bleeding was uncontrolled and the man was getting cold.

Dispatchers alerted the Police and Fire Department. California City Police Sergeant Jesse Hightower was the first to arrive at the scene where he found a 32-year-old man bleeding profusely from a deep laceration to his right forearm. A trail of blood in the front yard led back to a window that had been broken by a basketball.

Before paramedics arrived, Sergeant Hightower applied a department approved tourniquet to the mans upper arm and stopped the bleeding. Sergeant Hightower carries a tourniquet in preparation for incidents like this. Hightower’s preparedness, initiative and quick thinking stopped life-threatening blood loss.

Fire Department paramedics arrived a short time later and initiated advanced life support measures. Assisted by the fire department, Hall Ambulance then transported the man to Antelope Valley Hospital trauma center where he was immediately taken to surgery. The man is now reported to be in stable condition.

Foul play is not suspected and the victims name will not be released.

Wednesday’s save, like many others in our city, can be credited to an organized system of care. That system starts when trained dispatchers answer 911 calls, gather information and provide callers with instructions while simultaneously sending responders to the scene. From there, police officers, who are often already out and about in neighborhoods quickly respond, start to stabilize the scene and provide basic life support care until paramedics take over and initiate advanced life support interventions that will continue through transport to the hospital. It’s a team effort to care for our community but it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.”

–