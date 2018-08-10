LAHSA seeks input on allocation of $80 million in new state funding

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced that it will hold a series of meetings to seek input from service and housing providers, persons with lived experience of homelessness and other partners on how to allocate about $80 million in new funding this fiscal year.

The funds are coming from the state of California as part of $500 million one-time allocation to address homelessness, with funding going to cities and continuums of care across the state later this fall.

LAHSA held the first meeting on Wednesday in West Covina, with seven more scheduled across the county in August.

For those that are unable to attend, an online survey seeking feedback, along with details of the draft plan will be sent out to the public on Wednesday.

The scheduled meetings are taking place as follows:

— 9 a.m. Friday in South Los Angeles at the First to Serve/St. Joseph Center, 8525 S. Broadway;

— 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in West Los Angeles at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 1343 Ocean Park Blvd.;

— 3 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 W. 10th St.;

— 9:30 a.m. Aug. 22 in Torrance at Torrance Memorial Medical Hospital, 3330 Lomita Blvd.;

— 1 p.m. Aug. 22 in North Hollywood at Los Angeles Family Housing, 7843 Lankershim Blvd.;

— 1 p.m. Aug. 23 in Echo Park at Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 N. Alvarado St.; and

— 9 a.m. Aug. 24 in Paramount at the Council of Government Office, 16401 Paramount Blvd.