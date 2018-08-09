Job recruitment Aug. 15 for Kinkisharyo International

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a pre-screening recruitment next week for several positions for Kinkisharyo International in Palmdale.

It will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Positions available include interior technician, exterior technician, sub-assembly technician, material handler, electronic (wire) technician, welder, and painter/auto body.

Qualified applicants should have a high school diploma or GED; knowledge and experience using hand, pneumatic and power tools; ability to read, interpret, and work from blueprints; two to five years’ experience in the desired position; ability to perform physically demanding tasks and lift up to 50 pounds; experience in fabrication and/or assembly.

Applicants should be available to work various shifts, overtime, and weekends as needed, and must pass a drug test and background check.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, possess right-to-work documents (valid ID/ DL and Social Security card), and bring a resume tailored for the position.

For more information, contact: AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–