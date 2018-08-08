The Antelope Valley Times

Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

by 6 Comments

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him, or know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Joseph Stanford is a 33-year-old man with brown eyes and a possibly shaved head.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Stanford is wanted for aggravated mayhem and arson.

He is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire and causing serious injury in an incident that occured May 19, 2018.

There is a $1 million warrant for Joseph’s arrest. He is known to live in the Antelope Valley.

Anyone with information on the location of Joseph Stanford is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station at 661-272-2400.

6 comments for "Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted"

  1. This article is about a person that is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire. Stanford is wanted for mayhem and arson.

    Reply

    • What do you expect when the Lancaster mayor sends out political hit mailers calling an African American veteran a ‘gang candidate’? Racist comments and thinking are part and parcel in Rexville.

      Reply

    • Of course you will get racist comments from local ignorant uneducated AV Yokels. What do you expect when the mayor of Lancaster sends out racist hit mailers calling an African American veteran running for office a ‘gang candidate’? Or when he flips out over a dead Muslim being buried in an unmarked grave? Or when he refused to go to district voting to have his Hispanic and African American east side represented?

      Reply

