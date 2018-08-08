Palmdale Station’s Most Wanted

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in locating the following suspect. If you recognize him, or know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-tips (8477).

Joseph Duane Stanford

Joseph Stanford is a 33-year-old man with brown eyes and a possibly shaved head.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

Stanford is wanted for aggravated mayhem and arson.

He is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire and causing serious injury in an incident that occured May 19, 2018.

There is a $1 million warrant for Joseph’s arrest. He is known to live in the Antelope Valley.

Anyone with information on the location of Joseph Stanford is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff Station at 661-272-2400.