Woman killed in head-on collision in Rosamond

ROSAMOND – A female driver died Monday evening after she was ejected from her vehicle in a head-on collision in Rosamond, authorities said.

Katlyn Alyse Whempner, 27, of Rosamond was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 5:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, on Mojave Tropico Road just north of Rosamond Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Whempner was driving a 2007 Ford Focus northbound on Mojave Tropico Road at an undetermined speed when her vehicle drifted onto the dirt shoulder during a curve in the roadway.

“Ms. Whempner apparently attempted to steer the Ford back into the northbound traffic lane, but over corrected. The Ford crossed the northbound traffic lane and struck a southbound 2017 Honda Civic being driven by Ms. Tammy Monterroso, age 27, of Rosamond,” the news release states.

“The head-on impact caused the Ford to rotate in a counterclockwise manner. Due to Ms. Whempner being unrestrained, she was ejected through the passenger side window of the Ford and came to rest in the northbound traffic lane,” the news release states.

The other driver [Monterroso] was wearing her seatbelt and sustained a severe cut to her right leg. She was transported by ground ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital,” according to the news release.

