Suicidal woman reported missing after leaving hospital

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suicidal woman who was last seen walking out of Antelope Valley Hospital.

Sarah Ann Nicholle Duke, 32, was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, leaving the hospital at 1600 West Avenue J, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Duke is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has wavy brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and no shoes, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information on Duke’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the missing persons unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

