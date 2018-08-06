Man killed by hit-and-run motorist in Lancaster [updated]

LANCASTER – A man was fatally struck Saturday morning by a hit-and-run motorist in Lancaster, authorities said.

The death occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, on Lancaster Boulevard near Elm Street, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man was standing in the street on Lancaster Boulevard talking to some people inside a black sedan parked on the south curb when a full-sized white pickup truck going eastbound on Lancaster Boulevard at speeds in excess of the posted 15 miles-per-hour speed limit struck the victim, according to the news release.

The motorist inside the truck stopped and then sped away toward Sierra Highway, sheriff’s officials said.

“Witnesses reported the black sedan fled the scene,” the news release states. “Witnesses at the scene were not able to get a license plate for the truck.”

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the white pickup truck or the whereabouts of the occupants inside the black sedan is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

UPDATE: The victim was identified as Rodney Tyrone Richard, according to a CBS Los Angeles report. Loved ones have established an online fund to help pay for his funeral expenses. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/5x2s5d4.

