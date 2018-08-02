The Little Mermaid showing at Palmdale Amphitheater this Friday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s popular Family Movie Nights continues this Friday with the family favorite The Little Mermaid .

Ticket booths open at 5 p.m., the gates open at 6 p.m., and movie starts at dusk at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Free family activities will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. while supplies last.

Tickets for Family Movie Nights are $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult. Parking is free.

Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Moviegoers also may bring a picnic dinner and non-alcoholic beverages. Snack vendors will be on-site.

In Disney’s animated The Little Mermaid, rebellious 16-year-old mermaid Ariel (Jodi Benson) is fascinated with life on land. On one of her visits to the surface, which are forbidden by her father King Triton (Kenneth Mars), she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with her new love, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula (Pat Carroll) to become human for three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, the king must make the ultimate sacrifice for his daughter. Rated G.

The final Family Movie Night feature for 2018 will be Coco on Aug. 10.

For more information, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

