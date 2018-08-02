Backpack giveaway, free health & dental screenings in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly-operated health plan in the country, is hosting a back-to-school health fair and backpack giveaway in Palmdale this Saturday.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Palmdale Family Resource Center, located at 2072 East Palmdale Boulevard.

One thousand backpacks filled with rulers, pens, pencils, crayons, and more will be handed out [one per child, while supplies last], according to organizers.

“Children need the proper tools if they are going to succeed in school, and they feel good about themselves when they have those tools,” stated Maribel Soria, manager of the Palmdale Family Resource Center. “L.A. Care sees this as another part of our health care mission to help vulnerable populations.”

The health fair will offer free health and dental screenings. The event will also feature free haircuts for children, balloon artists, face painting, snow cones, raffles, and more.

L.A. Care has held back-to-school health fairs at its Family Resource Centers for the past four years.

L.A. Care is a public entity and community-accountable health plan serving residents of Los Angeles County through a variety of health coverage programs including L.A. Care Covered™, Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Cal MediConnect Plan and PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan.

For more information, visit LACare.org.

[Information via news release from L.A. Care Health Plan.]

–