Portion of Hwy 138 / Palmdale Boulevard named in honor of Larry Chimbole

PALMDALE- A ceremony was held Tuesday in Palmdale at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center to name a portion of Palmdale Boulevard “The Larry Chimbole Memorial Highway.”

Larry Chimbole, often considered the father of Palmdale, was instrumental in creating the City of Palmdale along with other community leaders when it was incorporated in 1962. That year Larry Chimbole was elected to city council and chosen as Palmdale’s first Mayor.

“Mayor Chimbole’s heart was truly dedicated to our community and now Palmdale Boulevard will be named in his honor to acknowledge his legacy as the City’s first mayor,” stated Assemblyman Tom Lackey. “Larry always said ‘As one of the original 50 Grand Men, we always knew we wanted to be a city, we just didn’t know how to do it. So we hired people that did.” Assemblyman Lackey continued, “Not only was he Palmdale’s first Mayor, but Larry Chimbole was the first Antelope Valley resident to be elected Assemblyman. I am proud to have followed in his footsteps.”

Senator Scott Wilk added, “Larry Chimbole was an Antelope Valley icon who helped transform our region into what it is today. He will surely be missed. The Assembly District that included Palmdale was so large that Larry took pride in the fact he was the only state representative to wear out two state cars because he traveled the district so extensively.”

The cost of the memorial highway was paid with private funds including a large percentage from the Victorville Chapter of the California League of Cities and was authorized by the State Legislature with the passage of Assembly Concurrent Resolution 138.

Highway 138/Palmdale Blvd will now be named the Larry Chimbole Memorial Highway from Highway 14 to 40th Street East. CalTrans workers will install the signs at a later date.

