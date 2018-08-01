Carry On Band to wrap up 2018 ‘Music in the Parks’

PALMDALE – The Carry On Band will perform high energy rock this Thursday as part of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” events.

It’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Thursday, Aug. 2, at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale. There will be dance lessons and free activities for kids.

Kona Ice and W&B Loco Taco food trucks will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Carry On Band members include Pete Sarenana, Adam Ponce, Jesse Vasquez, Henry Rodriguez, and Mark Prudeaux.

For more information on Palmdale’s Music in the Parks events, contact the city’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–