AVH Auxiliary donates $1.78 million

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Hospital Auxiliary, a group of volunteers who fundraise for the hospital, raised $70,000 for the hospital. The cash donation is part of the the auxiliary’s total contribution to the hospital of $1,776,270 in financial gifts and volunteer hours over the last year.

In addition to the donation, the Auxiliary has covered nearly $136,000 in salaries and benefits and provided $10,000 in scholarships to high school seniors as well as donated more than 55,000 volunteer hours, which is valued at over $1.56 million.

Founded in 1957, the Auxiliary raises funds through the hospital gift shops, thrift shop, bake sale and other seasonal sales events. Past pledges have benefited the Women & Infants Pavilion, emergency department expansion, and state-of-the-art equipment for the critical care unit. This year’s donation will be used to support future hospital needs.

“Our hospital has been the healthcare staple of the community since 1955,” stated Auxiliary President Judy Hutton. “Our volunteering staff is a reflection of our valley, from teenagers to retirees, as we assist the medical staff in bringing quality care to our families, neighbors and friends.”

Anyone interested in joining the AV Hospital Auxiliary can call the volunteer services department at 661-949-5105.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

