Palmdale Library to host Harry Potter birthday celebration

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a birthday party for Harry Potter this Tuesday, July 31.

This event is free and open to the public.

Festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. with cake and activities. Immediately following will be showing of three movies: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone at 11:30 a.m.; Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 2:30 p.m.; and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 5:30 p.m.

Admission to the movies and popcorn is free.

“It’s Harry Potter’s birthday and you’re invited to celebrate with us,” stated Library Associate Shay Hawken. “You are encouraged to wear your wizarding attire but muggle clothing is definitely permitted. Join us for this all-day event or stop by for any part of the fun day we have planned.”

This program is made possible through the Friends of the Palmdale City Library.

For more information, please call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

