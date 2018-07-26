LANCASTER – A man who barricaded himself when agents came to a Lancaster home Wednesday after he missed a court appearance where he was expected to plead guilty to a child pornography charge was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The barricade situation began about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the 43600 block of Santa Rosa Circle, according to Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Daniel Zekoll, who was due to plead guilty to a federal child pornography charge, according to NBC4.
Shots were heard coming from the house when agents went to the home because the suspect missed a court date, a sheriff’s sergeant told a news photographer at the scene.
A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were dispatched to try to bring the standoff to a close without further incident, Viera said.
The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted about 9 p.m. that deputies made entry into the home and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
–
7 comments for "Suspect barricaded in Lancaster apparently shoots, kills self"
Liz says
Not kill the roaches, fine, LARGE FINES to the INTERNET SERVICES and COMPANIES, PEOPLE that provide pornography. It’s difficult to stop this.
Many things can contribute,
1. It’s a pattern that starts from childhood. Adult taking the child, child grows and repeats pattern, until it’s stops.
2. Bully, laughed at, partner’s remarks.
3. etc… etc….
Becky says
David Davis. To say he “didn’t harm a child” is incorrect. He may, MAY, not have physically touched a child, but by looking at, purchasing, downloading the pornographic material means there WAS A CHILD HARMED IN THE MAKING OF THAT MATERIAL. And that is against the law. And vile. So, yes, he was guilty. Rehab?? Perhaps if he had turned himself in and asked for help he could have gotten it. But it seems his guilt was too overwhelming. I do feel very sorry for his family.
DavidDavis says
They should have offered that guy therapy instead of criminalization to help him get rid of his addiction. He never harmed any child which means he developed an addiction to viewing that type of material.
David says
No they should’ve killed him right away get rid of the roaches in this world
Daviddavis is loco says
How do you you know he never harmed a child?
Tim Scott says
He doesn’t. You may not have noticed, but “David Davis” makes up crap constantly. Usually he claims that he “heard it” either from his motorcycle gang contacts, sheriff’s department contacts, Mexican Mafia contacts, his street spy ring network of elderly people, or when none of those seem appropriate just a “secret source.” He’s a clown.
Yep says
God told him.