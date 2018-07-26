Suspect barricaded in Lancaster apparently shoots, kills self

LANCASTER – A man who barricaded himself when agents came to a Lancaster home Wednesday after he missed a court appearance where he was expected to plead guilty to a child pornography charge was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The barricade situation began about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 25, in the 43600 block of Santa Rosa Circle, according to Deputy Armando Viera Jr. of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

The suspect was identified as 57-year-old Daniel Zekoll, who was due to plead guilty to a federal child pornography charge, according to NBC4.

Shots were heard coming from the house when agents went to the home because the suspect missed a court date, a sheriff’s sergeant told a news photographer at the scene.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were dispatched to try to bring the standoff to a close without further incident, Viera said.

The Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau tweeted about 9 p.m. that deputies made entry into the home and found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

