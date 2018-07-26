Palmdale lifeguards achieve “World Class” lifeguarding score for 17th consecutive time

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s lifeguard team received a score of 96 from the National Aquatic Safety Company (NASCO) after the organization conducted a lifeguard inspection in July at DryTown Water Park. It is the 17th consecutive time they achieved a “world class” score.

NASCO performs inspections at hundreds of water park facilities through the United States each year, and is recognized as a leader and innovator in the safety procedures for aquatics and amusement park facilities.

The Palmdale lifeguards achieved their rating after being evaluated for scanning time (how quickly and accurately the water surface is viewed), appearance (indicates that the lifeguard is prepared with proper equipment), posture (rescue ready stance) and proper dispatching of the water slides.

“NASCO considers a score of 75 to be ‘World Class,’” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “This puts our lifeguards in the upper echelon of lifeguard staffs that they certify. We couldn’t be more proud of them!”

“The rating is a testament to the management team at the park and to their efforts in preparing the lifeguard staff,” Smith added. “Their daily training helps ensure a high level of safety is provided for all park guests.”

For more information about Palmdale’s lifeguard program, contact the recreation and culture department at 267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

