Midland comes to Palmdale Amphitheater this Friday

PALMDALE – Grammy nominated artists Midland will bring their critically acclaimed country sound to the Palmdale this Friday as part of the city’s summer concert series.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. VIP tickets are $40 and general admission is $25. Tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. VIP ticket includes a chair (theater-style, first-come, first-served). General admission attendees must bring their own chair. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Concessions will be available, including beer and wine.

Hailing from Dripping Springs, Texas, lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland’s sound that is rounded out with lead guitarist Jess Carson and bass player Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the trio first came together at Duddy’s wedding in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the three members ended up jamming onstage at the rehearsal dinner.

“It was this serendipitous chain of events, and it was the best week ever,” says Wystrach, who, despite his hippie persona, was actually raised on an Arizona cattle ranch. “By the end, we knew the three of us had amazing chemistry.”

Midland initially garnered attention playing clubs in the region. After launching their debut album, On the Rocks, they received rave reviews from notable outlets such as the Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone Country, with Washington Post touting it as “the year’s best Country album.”

While On the Rocks earned the No. 1 position on Billboard’s Top Country Album Sales chart upon release, their debut single “Drinkin’ Problem,” also reached No. 1 and earned the band their first GRAMMY® Awards nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

At the American Country Music Awards show in April, Midland were named New Vocal Group of the Year, and were the most-nominated debut artist with three total nods, including Vocal Group of the Year and Single of the Year (“Drinkin’ Problem”).

“Midland is the embodiment of Seventies California country, all smooth harmonies and heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith.

The city’s final summer concert coming to Palmdale Amphitheater is Metalachi on Saturday, Aug. 11.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–