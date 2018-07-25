The Dance Band to perform at “Music in the Parks” this Thursday

PALMDALE – The Dance Band will perform Old School and R&B classics this Thursday as part of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” events.

It’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m, Thursday, July 26, at Poncitlán Square, located at 9th Street East, between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10, in Palmdale.

The Dance Band features Alex Meza, Ronnie Paul, Tony Delgado, Stanley Jones, Jim Ely, Dennis Sambolin and Dave Pru.

The Taqueria Don Pancho food truck will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. There will be dance lessons and free activities for kids.

The final “Music in the Parks” event for 2018 will take place on Thursday, Aug. 2, featuring high energy rock by the Carry On Band at Domenic Massari Park. Food trucks will include Kona Ice and W&B Loco Taco.

For more information, call the recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–