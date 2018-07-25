Man charged with capital murder in clerk’s killing

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man charged with killing a convenience store clerk in Lancaster in February is set to be arraigned next month in a case in which he could face the death penalty, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Deonta Darrell Johnson Jr.– also known as “Fat Boy” — is charged with murder for the Feb. 19 shooting death of John Ruh, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The 61-year-old former Marine was working at the VP Fuels and Drive Thru Dairy convenience store at 44419 Division St. when he was slain inside the business.

The murder charge includes the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a robbery, along with allegations of gang affiliation and use of a handgun.

Prosecutors will decide later whether to seek the death penalty against 21-year-old Johnson, who is being held without bail.

Johnson allegedly walked into the convenience store with a 16-year-old male accomplice, approached the clerk, pulled out a gun, demanded money and then shot the clerk three times after Ruh closed the cash register, according to prosecutors.

The teenager who was allegedly with Johnson is facing one count each of murder and attempted robbery in a juvenile courtroom, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Johnson remains jailed without bail while awaiting arraignment Aug. 23 in a Lancaster courtroom.

The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

