Former Miss Lancaster Tiffany Johnson named to Clippers Spirit dance team

LOS ANGELES – Following two rounds of tryouts, Lancaster native Tiffany Johnson was selected Tuesday night as a new member of the 2018-19 Clippers Spirit, the dance team of the NBA’s L.A. Clippers.

The Clippers Spirit is an elite dance team made up of world-class professional dancers.

Johnson previously danced for the University of Hawai’i, and was crowned winner of the Miss Latina Hawaii Scholarship Pageant in 2016.

Johnson also was crowned Miss Lancaster in 2012 and won Miss High Desert in 2014.

At age 17, Johnson founded and incorporated a Lancaster-based nonprofit organization called Together in Faith and Family (TIFF), which distributes hundreds of toys and bicycles to underprivileged children during the holiday season. TIFF raises thousands of dollars for an annual holiday Santa visit in conjunction with Caring for the Community at the University of Antelope Valley (UAV).

Johnson is the daughter of UAV founders Sandra and Marco Johnson.

Previous related stories:

Former Miss Lancaster crowned Miss Latina Hawaii

Caring for the Community

–