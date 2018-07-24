Latino Business Summit on tap at Chimbole Cultural Center

PALMDALE – A free Latino Business Summit will be held this Wednesday in Palmdale.

It’s happening from 0 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

Hosted by the City of Palmdale, 21st District State Senator Scott Wilk and 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey, the summit will feature presentations from state partners, including the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz), Small Business Development Center and Small Business Administration who will offer information on how to navigate doing business in the state of California.

There also will be opportunities for small business networking.

To register or for more information, visit https://bit.ly/2LUDpkR or contact Patsy Ayala, District Representative for Senator Wilk by email at Patsy.Ayala@sen.ca.gov or by phone at 661-729-6232.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–