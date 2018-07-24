Eastside students receive backpacks filled with school supplies

LANCASTER – Hundreds of children from East Lancaster received free backpacks recently as part of Eastside Union School District’s inaugural backpack event. Children enrolled in the district were able to choose their backpack filled with school supplies to help them succeed in the upcoming school year.

EUSD purchased more than 3,000 backpacks, one for each child enrolled in the school district to distribute at the event. Backpacks were filled with supplies that correspond with the child’s grade level. Supplies included packets of loose leaf paper, notebooks, pencils, crayons, rulers, whiteboards and erasers.

“Our goal is to help families not stress or worry that their child may not be prepared at the start of the school year,” stated Eastside Union School District Superintendent Joshua Lightle. “Students are able to succeed when we work together as a community. We are thrilled to provide our students with the tools they need in order to reach their full potential.”

During the event, families were able to gain free access to health and dental screenings provided by the Antelope Valley Community Clinic. A food pantry was also made available for families to take home nutritious fruits and vegetables by Antelope Valley Partners for Health. Other community partners such as the Antelope Valley Boys & Girls Club, Los Angeles County Library and City of Lancaster’s Park Rangers were on site to provide free information on their resources.

“I am grateful for our community partners and our hard-working staff for organizing this event to those that matter most, our future leaders,” added Lightle.

Families that were unable to attend the event and have children enrolled in EUSD or plan to enroll, may pick up a backpack at the District Office through July 31 or at their school site when school begins on August 8. Parents may contact the Educational Services Department at 661-952-1200 for more information.

