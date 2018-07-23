PALMDALE – A woman died Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Palmdale, and authorities are seeking the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver.
Tammi Johnson, 40, of Acton was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. Friday, July 20, on Sierra Highway, south of Vincent View Road, authorities said.
Johnson was walking southbound on Sierra Highway when she was struck from behind, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The hit-and-run vehicle was described as silver, possibly a Lexus NX SUV that likely sustained front- and right-side damage, including a missing side-view mirror and shattered windshield.
After Johnson was fatally struck by that motorist, her body was struck again by a 2006 Volvo S40, whose driver was located nearby, officials said.
Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.
–
3 comments for "Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Palmdale"
Zerk says
You old timers really need to chill out and croak already.
CR says
Ah! Another hit-‘n-run Mexican! How many does that make this week?
thank you Jerry Brown for giving out licenses to ignorant people says
Time to ban all. Undocumented immigrants from driving
since Jerry Brown gave all these people driver’s license hit-and-runs have gone up
And don’t take my word for it read the news