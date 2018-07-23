Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A woman died Friday night after she was hit by a vehicle in Palmdale, and authorities are seeking the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver.

Tammi Johnson, 40, of Acton was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 11:45 p.m. Friday, July 20, on Sierra Highway, south of Vincent View Road, authorities said.

Johnson was walking southbound on Sierra Highway when she was struck from behind, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as silver, possibly a Lexus NX SUV that likely sustained front- and right-side damage, including a missing side-view mirror and shattered windshield.

After Johnson was fatally struck by that motorist, her body was struck again by a 2006 Volvo S40, whose driver was located nearby, officials said.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact the CHP’s Antelope Valley office at 661-948-8541.

