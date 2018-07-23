PWD celebrates centennial with community event

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District (PWD) turned 100 on Sunday and celebrated the milestone with local dignitaries and more than 600 community members.

The three-hour celebration kicked off with a ceremony featuring Congressman Steve Knight, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, representatives for Senator Scott Wilk and L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Palmdale City Council, and local chambers of commerce, who all presented PWD with certificates of recognition. The officials also donated items to a time capsule and helped cut the ribbon to mark the start of PWD’s second century of service.

“The turnout was spectacular,” stated PWD Board President Vincent Dino. “It was an honor to have our distinguished officials join our celebration, and it was wonderful to see all the families enjoying the food and activities. It was quite a success.”

As part of the official ceremony, PWD introduced its mascot, Aquadog, who has undergone a makeover – changing from a white, long furred dog to a brown, floppy ear dog. Aquadog was popular with children at the photo booth. Many children also enjoyed a petting zoo, playing games, and getting temporary tattoos and their faces painted.

For car enthusiasts, there was an antique car show with vehicles from every decade spanning 1910 to 2010. A 1948 Chevy Fleetline Aero Sedan owned by Jessie Ruiz of Palmdale won the Best of Show trophy. Also on display were emergency vehicles from Plant 42 Fire Department, L.A. County Fire Department, L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol. The City of Palmdale, Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles, Palmdale Prep Academy and various PWD departments had booths with information and giveaways.

Many attendees went indoors to the PWD Board room to view historical displays and PWD’s new book detailing its first 100 years of service, and take pictures at the photo booth. The event also featured free tacos and ice cream.

As part of its 100th anniversary celebration, PWD has been collecting mementos for a time capsule that will be sealed and opened at its 200th anniversary in the year 2118. Dignitaries on Sunday brought items that included Congressional and state coins, business cards and photos

to donate to the time capsule. Many of the items will be on display at the PWD lobby before the time capsule is officially sealed.

“We have accomplished a lot in our first 100 years of history, despite droughts, the Depression and recessions,” stated PWD General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux. “We are optimistic that our second century will be just as successful.”

For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

–