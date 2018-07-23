13 arrested, 2 for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence and 11 drivers were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail, in conjunction with Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, July 20, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 21, in the northbound lanes of 10th Street West and Avenue M-14, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

1308 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

Two motorists were arrested for DUI-alcohol and/or drugs.

Eight drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

One person was arrested for allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.

Two drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Five vehicles were released per DUI/CDL checkpoint release procedure.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

