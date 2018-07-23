PALMDALE – Two people were arrested for driving under the influence and 11 drivers were arrested for other violations at a DUI/ driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale this past weekend, authorities said.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Traffic Services Detail, in conjunction with Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, conducted the checkpoint from 6 p.m. Friday, July 20, to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 21, in the northbound lanes of 10th Street West and Avenue M-14, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The results of the checkpoint are as follows:
- 1308 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.
- Two motorists were arrested for DUI-alcohol and/or drugs.
- Eight drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.
- One person was arrested for allowing an unlicensed person to operate a motor vehicle.
- Two drivers were cited/arrested for operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
- Five vehicles were released per DUI/CDL checkpoint release procedure.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.
Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
–
9 comments for "13 arrested, 2 for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint"
Jeffery says
Enjoy what’s left of your liberty, while you still can. In just another couple years, you won’t have a 4th amendment guarantee. Law enforcement will no longer need warrants. They won’t bother knocking. No rhyme or reason, they’ll just kick down your door. Give ‘um any lip, you’ll get a nightstick upside your head.
Micah says
Once your 4th amendment is gone, next will be your 2nd, then finally your 1st. Here’s bidding you a warm welcome, to the East Germany of 21st Century!
free driver's license or no says
I like to know the percentage of the people arrested for DUI and no license I will say 99% out of 100 will be immigrants
Karla says
It’s the money. Traffic ticket revenue, the courts want the money. But, for LASD, it’s something else, entirely. The only reason LASD sets-up these Soviet style checkpoints is, to peck-peck-peck away at your founding Father’s 4th amendment privilege. There is nothing on God’s green acre law enforcement collectively detest more, than your 4th amendment privilege. LASD prides itself as the principle bureaucracy taking it upon themselves, to winnowing that away. Were it up to LASD officers, they’d be meting out roadside corporal punishment over minor traffic infractions.
Georgia says
Brave new world, these roadside checkpoints constitute an ominous dystrophic prelude of what’s soon to come.
Bethie says
… theory of bureaucratic behavior, this has nothing to do public safety. LASD has its own reasons for these checkpoints. LASD has its own special reasons for arbitrarily screening motorists –
AV Illegal says
Not that special….State and Federal grant monies and overtime. It is more of a public show. It is more visible, but less effective than just driving around looking for an impaired driver. Grants pay for DUI patrols also, but if you want the grant money, you must do a mandated number of checkpoints each year.
Laughing says
Statements like yours Bethie need to have the reasons listed since you seem to know of this secret agenda. Enlighten us with the facts.
Roger says
If you decide for yourself you’re endowed a 4th amendment constitutional guarantee? And, decide you don’t want to be pulled over at the illegal Soviet style checkpoint? LASD enjoys Carte Blanche, to pump as many caps into you as they can for their amusement and merriment, and gun you down like a dog. And, they’ve got the television newsies angled just right, to make it all your fault.