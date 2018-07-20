One dead in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The driver of a car was killed and two passengers were hurt after the vehicle turned in front of an SUV in a Lancaster intersection, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 19, on Avenue I at 7th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

A 2007 Nissan Armada was westbound on Avenue I approaching 7th Street East when a 2000 Ford Taurus turned eastbound from 7th Street East, directly into the path of the SUV.

The driver of the Taurus was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. A rear passenger in the Taurus suffered significant trauma, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The front passenger in the Taurus, a female, was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the Armada was the sole occupant of that vehicle, and he complained of pain, according to the news release.

“Speed does not appear to be a factor. Impairment for both parties is yet to be determined,” the news release states.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this collision is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Traffic Unit at 661-948-8466.

–