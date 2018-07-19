Bret Michaels set to rock the Palmdale Amphitheater on July 21

PALMDALE – Legendary singer/songwriter and Poison front man Bret Michaels will take the Palmdale Amphitheater stage on Saturday, July 21, as part of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. VIP tickets are $40, general admission is $25, and tickets are available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Parking is free. VIP ticket includes a chair (theater-style, first-come, first-served); and general admission attendees should bring their own chair. No outside food or drinks allowed. Concessions will be available, including beer and wine.

Born in Butler, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1963, Bret rose to fame as the front man of Poison, one of rock’s most iconic and enduring bands, where he helped define the rock-n-roll scene on the Sunset Strip. Their success includes selling over 33 million records worldwide and numerous hit singles. Equally as successful, Bret’s solo career has charted its own course. His album, Custom Built, topped the charts, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock list.

Bret Michaels, personally and through his Life Rocks Foundation, has helped raise tens of millions of dollars for charity and makes donations to not only diabetes awareness and research, but also to such causes as childhood cancer, wounded warriors, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PetSmart Charities and more. Having been diagnosed with Type I diabetes at the age of six, Bret is passionately devoted to raising awareness of the debilitating disease in hopes of finding a cure. He has partnered with both the American Diabetes Association and the JDRF, acting as a spokesperson and sponsor.

“We’re thrilled to present someone like Bret Michaels, who’s not just a phenomenal entertainer, but a true cultural icon,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “This is sure to be one of those very memorable concerts that you don’t want to miss.”

Other concerts coming to Palmdale Amphitheater this summer include Midland on Friday, July 27. and Metalachi on Saturday, Aug. 11.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–