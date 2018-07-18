Superhero shirts are requested attire at little boy’s funeral

QUARTZ HILL – Superhero shirts are the requested attire at the funeral for Anthony Avalos, the 10-year-old boy who was allegedly tortured to death by his mother after he came out as gay.

The 10-year-old Lancaster boy will have a Catholic funeral Friday at a church in Quartz Hill, near where he lived.

“We would like (it) if everyone can wear superhero shirts, in honor of Anthony,” said a funeral notice published by a family publicist.

The funeral will start with rosary and viewing at 9 a.m. Friday, July 20, at the Saint Junipero Serra Parish Church, 12121 60th Street West. Funeral mass will be said there at 10 a.m.

He will be interred at the Good Shepherd Cemetery, 48121 70th Street West.

The boy was found dying in his home, his body covered with cigarette burns and his head severely injured.

Anthony’s mother, Heather Barron, 28, and her boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, 32, have been charged with murder and torture in the boy’s death.

She has seven or eight other children, who have been taken in the county workers, family workers have said.

The boy’s paternal relatives have alleged that the child was murdered because he had revealed to his mother that he was gay.

