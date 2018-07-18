PEARBLOSSOM – A 52-year-old man was struck and killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in Pearblossom, authorities said.
Vincent O. Caylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, on SR-138 at 126th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
Caylor was walking northbound across SR-138 when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was traveling westbound on SR-138, the CHP report states.
“For an unknown reason, [Caylor] walked into the direct path of [the Corolla]. [The Corolla’s driver] was unable to stop prior to striking [Caylor],” the CHP report states.
The driver, 47-year-old Daniel Fernandez of Lancaster, was not injured in the collision. There were three adult passengers in the Toyota Corolla and none of them were injured in the crash, according to the CHP.
“Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.
7 comments for "Man struck, killed by car in Pearblossom"
Victor Haggy says
Go ahead say some more nasty things about my brother. He did not do this on purpose. Vince was almost deaf and very bad eye sight. So go ahead . Say nasty things to make my mother, myself and the rest of our family feel bad. I guess I can expect a keyboard jockey, who only cares about themselves. To make rude comments.
why jawalk on the highway? says
And the occupants of the car will be forever anguished by the selfish act of the pedestrian. Please take care of yourselves!
Tim Scott says
He was crossing at an intersection, not jaywalking. The article plainly says the accident occurred AT 126th street.
You don’t know everything Tim says
He was not crossing at an intersection.
Tim Scott says
So the article, which clearly says the accident occurred at 126th Street, is wrong?
Les says
There is no intersection there, no light, no 4 way stop, 126th dead ends at Pearblossom Hwy. and is desert on the north side of it. The gas station and market on the north side of Pearblossom at 125th has been torn down so there is really nothing to be crossing the street for. The article say “at” 126th as a location indicator. It does not say “at the corner of” and even if it did it is still not a location that anyone traveling on the 138 would expect someone to be crossing at.
Victor Haggy says
