Man struck, killed by car in Pearblossom

PEARBLOSSOM – A 52-year-old man was struck and killed Tuesday night while crossing the street in Pearblossom, authorities said.

Vincent O. Caylor was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 17, on SR-138 at 126th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Caylor was walking northbound across SR-138 when he was struck by a 2007 Toyota Corolla that was traveling westbound on SR-138, the CHP report states.

“For an unknown reason, [Caylor] walked into the direct path of [the Corolla]. [The Corolla’s driver] was unable to stop prior to striking [Caylor],” the CHP report states.

The driver, 47-year-old Daniel Fernandez of Lancaster, was not injured in the collision. There were three adult passengers in the Toyota Corolla and none of them were injured in the crash, according to the CHP.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this collision,” the CHP report states.

