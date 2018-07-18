Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information next to the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Assault suspect

If you recognize the man in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for assaulting a security guard.

He is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, around 6 feet 1 inch tall, and about 185 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Detective Volk at 661 948-8466.

–