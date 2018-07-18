Code Red to perform at Music in the Parks

PALMDALE – Code Red will perform music ranging from rock to country favorites this Thursday as part of the Palmdale’s free “Music in the Parks” events.

It’s happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m, Thursday, July 19, at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East in Palmdale.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on, and attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages. Izzy’s Taco House and Kona Ice food trucks will be available on site.

Code Red features Erica “Ms. Red,” vocals; Carl Allphin, vocals; Dave Ditommaso, drums and vocals; Tony Scaglione, keys, sax and vocals; Aaron Munoz, bass; and Anthony Arizmendis, guitars and vocals.

“Music in the Parks” take place each Thursday through August 2, alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th St. East between Ave. Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th St. East. The musical line up features some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley, as well as some new groups. New for 2018 are dance lessons and free activities for kids.

Music in the Parks remaining schedule: