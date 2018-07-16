L.A. County airports get over $37 million from FAA for infrastructure

LOS ANGELES – Lancaster’s Fox Airfield and three other airports in Los Angeles County were collectively granted more than $35 million for various infrastructure projects in the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest round of awards announced Monday.

Overall, more than $659.8 million was awarded for 664 airport infrastructure projects nationwide. Grants will fund runway, taxiway and terminal rehabilitations, as well as purchase of aircraft rescue, firefighting and snow removal vehicles.

General William J. Fox Airfield will get $10.5 million to reconstruct a runway; Los Angeles International Airport is set to receive $11 million for construction of an apron and taxiway; Hollywood Burbank Airport was awarded $5.2 million to rehabilitate an apron and taxiway; and Van Nuys Airport will receive $9.15 million to reconstruct two taxiways.

“Our airports are essential in supporting $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and nearly 11 million jobs; these federal grants will help our airports to maintain safety and improve efficiency for freight and passengers,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said.

The grants are part of the $3.18 billion Airport Improvement Program, intended to improve airport safety and efficiency.

Airports receive entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. Funding comes from taxes on public airplane tickets and aviation fuel taxes.

