Hiring event in Palmdale July 17 for Farmers Insurance

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California will host a hiring event this Tuesday for bilingual customer service agents for Farmers Insurance in Palmdale.

The recruitment event will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 17, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Position requirements include customer service sales of insurance plans, including auto, home, life, and health; processing monthly payments including down payments and other fees; processing customer proposals on insurance plans; receiving inbound calls including transferred sales lead and calls from current and potential customers; placing outbound follow-up calls to sales leads and persuade potential customers; developing leads, scheduling appointments, identifying customer needs, and marketing appropriate products and services; establishing customer relationships and following up with customers; and working with agents to establish and meet marketing goals.

Job requirements include being bilingual (English/Spanish) for communication purposes; sales experience (outside/inside sales); interest in marketing products and services based on customer needs; and having property & casualty license and life & health licenses, or being able to obtain it within four weeks of employment, paid for by company.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, possess right-to-work documents (a valid ID/driver’s license and Social Security card), and bring a resume tailored for the position.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

