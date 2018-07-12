Mama’s Hot Sauce to pour on rockabilly at “Music in the Parks” this Thursday

PALMDALE – Mama’s Hot Sauce will perform rockabilly favorites this Thursday as part of Palmdale’s free “Music in the Park” event.

The concert will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, at Poncitlán Square, located at 9th Street East, between Avenues Q-9 and Q-10, in Palmdale.

Mama’s Hot Sauce is a band that plays a spicy mix of rockabilly, blues and other tasty tunes that will make audiences ask for another serving. The band members are Paula de Vos – vocals, John de Vos – guitars and vocals, Little Debi – drums and vocals and Juan Miranda – upright bass.

Sugo Italiano and LA Donuts trucks will be available on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on. Attendees may bring food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“Music in the Park” events take place each Thursday evening, now through August 2, alternating between Poncitlán Square and Domenic Massari Park. New for 2018 are dance lessons and free activities for kids.

The musical line up feature some long time popular groups in the Antelope Valley, as well as some new groups.

Music in the Parks remaining schedule: