LANCASTER – Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris wants to forbid city employers from requiring workers to wear neckties.
At a council meeting this week, Parris asked the city attorney to look into whether such a policy is feasible, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The proposal is a matter of public health, according to Parris, who cited a new study published in the journal Neuroradiology that suggests wearing neckties may lower blood flow to the brain, potentially curbing creativity and analytical thinking.
The study also contends that restricting circulation by such an amount — 7.5 percent on average, according to the research — could have fatal implications for someone with high blood pressure.
“I spend a lot of hours every week on an elliptical or a bike just to increase blood flow to my brain, and it turns out every morning when I put on a tie I’m diminishing it,” he said.
Parris said he wants Lancaster employers to make wearing ties to work optional, at the very least. And he likened the tie requirement to demanding women wear heels to work, characterizing it as an issue of compelled gender presentation.
Parris, a well-known litigator, said he hasn’t stopped wearing ties just yet, however. That’s because most courts require attorneys to wear “business attire” in the courtroom — and for most judges that means wearing a tie.
Because the proposed policy would involve issuing infractions to offending employers, Parris has asked the city’s Criminal Justice Commission to look into whether such a rule is practical.
This isn’t the first time neckties have gotten a bad rap. A 2003 study published in the Journal of Opthalmology showed that wearing ties too tightly may increase risk for blindness and glaucoma.
13 comments for "Lancaster mayor says neckties should not be required for city employees"
Tired says
Why is he still in office? Are people not voting? The AV needs a fresh start and change of leadership!
Spider Man says
Whats this “voting” thing? I’m a Lancaster resident, too busy getting drunk/high, shoplifting, panhandling, selling drugs, driving while wasted, giving and receiving terrible tattoos, breeding pit bulls and hiding from my parole officer. “voting”? lol.
Ron says
How about we get them to pick up the trash blowing all over.
Kdcali says
Who cares”WackyRex”Can you fix them tore up streets?
Dr. Martini says
Cuckoo. Cuckoo.
William says
Just when you think Rexie has done something so stupid that he could never top himself, he goes out and tops himself.
It’s not bad enough that Mayor Koo Koo thought bird sounds would lower crime and told the Wall Street Journal that his bird sounds WERE lowering crime.
Nor is it bad enough that he thinks spending $10 million tax payer dollars on the Eye in the Sky lowers crime.
Not even telling the homeless to “Go Home” or selling the concept of putting a black paint substance on Lancaster roads to fix them can top this latest bird brained idea from our glorious leader’s brain.
He reads the results of one study in one university in one country and now this?
If you want to let your employees work tieless, by all means do so. But don’t pretend you are some kind of cognitive scientist because you read an article in some magazine.
Maybe he’s just chumming for some potential new lawsuits.
Les says
When I started reading this I thought it had to be a joke but apparently it is not.
Citations to businesses who require ties??!! He’s simply looking for another client base. I can see the headline now…..
” Fit to be Tied. Parris Brings Suit”
_______(insert name of business) sued for 14.3 million dollars for dress code violation.”
Puns intended!
Saddened says
Hey how about running your city to be safe. You are way out of touch . Stop filling your pockets sir. This is not about you and your neck ties.
Alexis says
Dear Mayor Parris: May I tighten your necktie for you?
fed up 2 here! says
I think it might be tight enough, from the look in the photo he’s lacking oxygen to the brain!
Alexis says
Adam West would have made a great mayor! Adam West was cool. Rex Parris is not cool.
Jeff says
Seriously, Adam West is the mayor of Lancaster.
John says
He want’s to replace the whole dress code with white hoods and sheets.