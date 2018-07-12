Joe Davies Heritage Airpark Twilight Tour slated for July 19

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42 will host a Twilight Tour on Thursday, July 19.

It will take place from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Airpark, located at 2001 Avenue P. Admission and parking is free.

Picnic tables and BBQs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guided tours will take place at 6, 7 and 8 p.m.

“Pack up a picnic dinner and take the family for a unique night out at Joe Davies Airpark,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “Enjoy the aircraft displays which are a reflection of Palmdale’s amazing aerospace heritage.”

The final Twilight Tour at the Airpark for 2018 will be held on Aug. 16.

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

