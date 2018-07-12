Despicable Me 3 showing at Palmdale Amphitheater this Friday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s popular Family Movie Nights continues this Friday with the family favorite Despicable Me 3.

Ticket booths open at 5 p.m., the gates open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at dusk on Friday, July 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Free family actives will be available from 6 to 8 p.m., while supplies last.

Tickets are $4, with kids 12 and under admitted free with a ticketed adult. Parking is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. Moviegoers may bring a picnic dinner and non-alcoholic beverages. Snack vendors will be on-site.

In Despicable Me 3, the mischievous Minions hope that Gru (Steve Carell) and his wife Lucy (Kristen Wiig) will return to a life of crime after the new boss of the Anti-Villain League fires him. Instead, Gru decides to remain retired and travel to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The reunited siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down the elusive Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), a former 1980s child star who seeks revenge against the world. Rated PG.

Other movies scheduled for Family Movie Nights include Little Mermaid on Aug. 3, and Coco on Aug. 10.

For more information, visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

