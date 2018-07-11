Suspected fighting fowl seized in Antelope Valley

LITTLEROCK – Investigators in Littlerock Tuesday seized over 100 roosters — some of them injured — that were suspected to have been used in cockfighting operations.

The birds were seized after sheriff’s deputies, assisted by personnel from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Los Angeles, served a search warrant in the 9800 block of East Avenue S in the Antelope Valley community, officials said.

SPCA-LA personnel secured several dogs on the property before deputies seized the 112 roosters, “many of whom were scarred and injured” and suspected of having been used in cockfighting, the agency reported.

Several people were detained but no arrests were immediately announced.

–