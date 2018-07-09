Transformer fire spreads to truck loaded with magnesium

PALMDALE – A transformer fire in Palmdale Monday caused a potentially dangerous situation when it spread to a truck loaded with magnesium, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 12:25 a.m. Monday, July 9, in the 4700 block of East Diamond Street and was out about two hours later, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Ed Pickett said.

Water can cause magnesium to explode so firefighters just let it burn out, Pickett said.

The fire damaged the Edison vault and the ground caved in, he said. No injuries were reported.

However, several homes in the area were without power for more than 10 hours, officials said.