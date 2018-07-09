One arrested for DUI at Palmdale checkpoint

PALMDALE – One motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and several motorists were arrested for license violations at a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in Palmdale Friday night and early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The checkpoint was conducted in the the westbound lanes of East Palmdale Boulevard at 5th Street East, between the hours of 6 p.m. Friday, July 6, and 2 a.m. Saturday, July 7, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The results of the checkpoint are as follows:

* 1217 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint.

* One DUI – alcohol suspect was arrested.

* 13 drivers were cited/ arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended/revoked.

* 14 citations were issued.

* Eight vehicles released per DUI/CDL checkpoint release procedures.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting additional DUI/driver’s license checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols throughout the year as part of an ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon streets and highways.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

